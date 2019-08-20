Snook VFD invites public to 47th BBQ Fundraiser

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is preparing for its 47th Annual BBQ Fundraiser.

The event will take place Sunday, August 25 from 11:00a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Snook SPJST Hall. In addition to barbecue, the department will hold a raffle drawing and a cake auction.

Meal tickets are $12 at the door. The fundraiser will help pay for training and allow staff to maintain firetrucks and equipment.

Organizers will be serving brisket, pork, sausage, potato salad and "all the fixin's."