Local baker creates social distancing Easter egg hunt

This Easter weekend will look a little different.

Church services are being held online, and the traditional Easter egg hunts have been canceled.

But that didn't stop Carly Smith of Carly Cakes Sweets. In fact, it inspired her to develop a creative solution: a new kind of Easter egg scavenger hunt.

"I have a small bakery and had to shut down because of safety concerns," said Smith, "and so I noticed there were a lot of restaurants trying to stay afloat with delivery options and all of that."

So Smith placed "Easter eggs" in those struggling local restaurants, wrote clues on her bakery's website, and encouraged families to use those clues to find the eggs.

"It was kind of that magical in-between of shining some light on those restaurants that are still open," Smith said. "And also finding a way to entertain my kids for a while."

Hollee Meador, her husband, and their young son Oakes participated in the socially distant Easter egg hunt.

"I love it," said Meador. "I think that this is just a good idea."

The Meadors followed a list of clues that took them to restaurants around Bryan-College Station where the eggs were hidden.

"We are just looking for a way to get out in the community, get out with our four-year-old," said Meador, "to just kind of have some normalcy during this time."

Four winners were given prizes. Some of the restaurants that participated donated gifts for those prizes.

The Clara B. Mounce Public Library is also doing a scavenger hunt. That will through Sunday.

