Solve clues like Sherlock Holmes in College Station

Grab your pipe, deerstalker and overcoat and enter the world of 221 B Baker Street without leaving the Brazos Valley.

Once inside, solve clues like one of the world’s most famous private detectives, Sherlock Holmes.

After a year of construction, the Escape Room BCS is unveiling a new room, and its Sherlock Holmes themed. As Sherlock Holmes said “[it’s] Elementary, my dear Watson.”

In the new room, participants “[will] help Watson save Sherlock and apprehend Dr. Moriarty, save London from Moriaty’s poison canisters in the Underground, and recover the Koh-i-Noor diamond,” according to the Escape Room BCS.

When designing the room, not one detail was left unnoticed.

“We really wanted to not have anything that took players out of the experience,” said Escape Room owner, Jeff Keys.

Therefore, Keys brought in Texas A&M Professor of British Literature, Shawna Ross to consult on the room.

“The décor, for example, is quite accurate to the Victorian era,” said Ross. “We put in a lot of work into what the light fixtures would’ve looked like at 221 B Baker Street, what kinds of furniture would’ve been appropriate for the era, but also what kinds of signs of technological and social progress that would’ve been evident where Sherlock and Watson lived their day to day lives.”

Keys even sought out famous British actor Stephen Fry, he played as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft in “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” and is the voice of the Sherlock Holmes books for Audible, to do the voiceover work for the room.

Whether you are a true Sherlockian or never read nor seen the Sherlock Holmes films or novels, you can still enjoy this room.

Keys and Ross want people, Sherlock fans or not, to feel immersed like they are living in Sherlock and Watson’s world once they enter the room.

The Sherlock Holmes themed room will open to the general public in a few weeks, and will be able to be booked HERE.

If you have never experienced an escape room before, Key suggests you try one of their other rooms first before you try the Sherlock themed room.

Before they constructed the Sherlock themed room, a lot of feedback they collected at Escape Room BCS was to develop a harder and more immersive type room, which they tried to achieve with the Sherlock room.

Escape Room BCS offers four other rooms of varying difficulty that participants can try as well. To see the other rooms available click HERE.

The Escape Room BCS is located at 907 Harvey Road, Suite B in College Station.

To get a sneak peek of the room, see the media player and Facebook LIVE.