Some Grimes County residents welcome Tropical Depression Imelda amid burn ban

As Tropical Depression Imelda moves closer to the Brazos Valley, Grimes County officials say they're prepared for anything.

"We know how to respond to these things. Our first responders know how to prepare for it too. We have a very good network in place and a very good plan in place that we have tested in previous flood disasters. We don't expect that this is going to be on the scale of any of those," said David Lilly, the Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator.

While a storm like Imelda may look scary, the rain is needed.

"We're actually pretty happy about that. It's been a long time coming. We've been in a drought for almost two months now, so it's about time we got some rain," Lilly said.

Anderson resident Charlie Diggs said that while he knows his animals won't like the storm, he's also looking forward to some rain.

"Believe it or not, we're excited about the storm. We just hope it doesn't get too bad for people. We need rain bad. As you can see, our grass is all brown. This time last year, it was a beautiful green. Like Cody Johnson says, 'Pray for rain,'" Diggs said.

Some schools have been closed in the Houston area but there are no school closures in the Brazos Valley at this time.

Additionally, Grimes County Commissioner Phillip Cox said if Grimes County sees enough precipitation from the storm, the current burn ban could be raised at next Wednesday's Commissioners Court meeting.