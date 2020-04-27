Some retailers reopen at Post Oak Mall offering curbside

Local businesses and sales tax revenues in College Station continue to suffer, but some retailers are starting to see some hope.

Monday afternoon, some retailers at the Post Oak Mall reopened with curbside service. Even with stores open, the city's largest retail space is empty due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a sight Linda and Gary Moore have gotten used to. They own Scripture Haven and closed March 24.

“We believe God’s in control. God’s in control one day at a time," said Linda. "It’s just been a big adjustment. We’ve had very, very little traffic at all."

Even now, they aren't expecting many emails for business.

“It’s very difficult to work in this fashion. I mean it’s hard to choose a Bible for instance because it’s a very personal item," Linda said.

So far nearly a dozen businesses from Dillard's to jewelry stores are opening for curbside at the Mall. But the majority remain closed, including Aggieland Outfitters.

“We're adapting," said Fadi Kalaouze, Aggieland Outfitters owner.

Kalaouze said they are directing people to their drive-thru at the University Drive location and online orders. They plan to reopen at Post Oak when the public is allowed back inside.

"It will never be the same but it’s better than nothing and thank God I mean we’re doing fine," Kalaouze added.

The Moores said allowing retailers to reopen for curbside is a step in the right direction.

"I know folks need to get out and businesses really need some support, particularly you’re mom-and-pop stores like we are, so we appreciate anything anybody can do with us," said Gary.

Gary added, “I think we’ve been doing it the right way just slowly opening it up to see if everything’s still going to be safe. I think we all still need to be cautious and take awareness."

Mall management tells us they are working on plans to safely reopen inside.

The following retailers are open and available for curbside service:

Dillards | Dillards' north receiving dock | 979-422-0619

Shoe Dept./Encore | Service Area A | 979-694-7314

Gold N Diamonds | Mall Entrance | 979-693-6586

Elegant Jewelers | Mall Entrance | 979-693-5240

GameStop | Mall Entrance | 979-696-1114

Verizon | Mall Entrance | 979-704-3048

Scripture Haven | Mall Entrance | info@scripturehaven.com

All American Vape | Service Area I-J | 979-704-5063

VisionWorks | VisionWorks Entrance | 979-693-8680

Lenscrafters | Mall Entrance | 979-696-7072

The Candle Box | Mall Entrance | 979-693-1200