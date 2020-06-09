Somerville City Council will not rehire officer associated with 2017 murder case

The Somerville City Council has decided not to rehire Chauna Thompson as a member of the Somerville Police Department.

Thompson had charges dropped against her following the death of a Houston man in 2017. Cell phone video showed her helping restrain John Hernandez outside a Denny's while her husband, Terry, put him in a choke-hold. Hernandez died in that incident. Thompson was an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was later fired from her job.

Somerville Police Chief Craig Wise said she served about five months with the department but was fired roughly six months ago after the mayor and others in the community learned about her past.

Chief Wise decided to bring the decision whether to rehire her to the Somerville City Council the mayor and multiple members of the community objected to his decision to rehire Thompson.

