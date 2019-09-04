Somerville ISD halts all band activity to address mold issue in band hall

The Somerville school district is addressing an issue with mold inside of its band hall.

The following message was posted on the school districts Facebook page on Wednesday evening:

"Dear Yegua Band Family:

The District has just learned that the Band Hall has experienced an air conditioning issue which has caused excess moisture in the air, and in some places, mold. To ensure student and staff safety, the District has retained professional air quality experts to test the air, as well as a company that has expertise in clean-up for situations like this. Until the clean-up is completed, students and staff will not be allowed in the Band Hall or have access to instruments. All student uniforms will be professionally cleaned as well.

It is our hope that this clean-up will be completed by this coming week so that the Band can return to practicing and performing. I appreciate your patience as we work to ensure that our students and staff have a clean and healthy educational environment. The Yegua Center will be utilized for class until the clean up process is complete.

Karla Sparks

Superintendent"

