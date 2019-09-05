Somerville ISD hopes to soon resolve mold issue in band hall

Somerville ISD has shut down its band hall indefinitely until a mold issue is resolved.

Band Director Carl Idlebird says he and his secretary found mold in the band room, covering some of the cases and uniforms. They alerted the district, and they have begun cleaning the area out.

"We wanted to get it checked out, and we wanted to make sure that all of the students were safe, and so everything is being cleaned right now,” said Idlebird

Idlebird says everything the band needs to play, practice, and perform is all inside the band hall.

"All of our music chairs and stands and of course all of our instruments about $300,000 worth of instruments, and all of our uniforms and everything we need,” said Idlebird.

They hope to be able to get back in as soon as possible and back on the field to perform at the next planned performance in Conroe.

"If instruments can’t be retrieved then we can’t go. We can’t perform. So hopefully the problem will be taken care of and we will have access to our horns,” said Idlebird.

At this time, there is no timetable as to when the band hall will reopen.

