Somerville ISD staff participates in donkey basketball game for fundraiser

Somerville teachers and staff participated in a donkey basketball fundraiser game Monday night inside the high school gym.

Before the game started, News 3's Rusty Surette was invited to participate in a warm-up activity and failed miserably.

"I must have had the most uncooperative donkey in the world. I couldn't even get on it. Still, it was a fun but absolutely exhausting experience," said Surette.

After the pre-game event is when the real fun started.

The game is a fundraiser hosted by the Somerville Secondary Parent-Teacher Organization and participates were divided up between staff from all three campuses.

Money raised from Monday's game will go to senior scholarships.