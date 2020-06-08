Somerville City Council to consider hiring officer associated with 2017 murder case

Residents in Somerville are expressing concerns about a potential new hire for the police department. Residents are expected to gather Tuesday night to protest at the city council meeting.

The city's mayor is also concerned about re-hiring a police officer who served a short time in Somerville. KBTX has learned Chauna Thompson was hired by Somerville police last year. Thompson had charges dropped against her after the death of a Houston man in 2017. Cell phone video showed her helping restrain John Hernandez outside a Denny's while her husband Terry put him in a choke-hold. Hernandez died in that incident. Thompson was an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was later fired from her job.

Somerville Police Chief Craig Wise said she served about five months but was fired about six months ago after the mayor and others in the community found out about her past. He said normally he is responsible for hiring new staff as well as the city administrator. Now, the Chief is taking the employment option to the council to ultimately decide.

Chief Wise declined an on camera interview but said he was trying to stay impartial on her potential re-hire. Wise said Thompson, who's last name is now Sheffield, didn't have any complaints when working in Somerville. He also showed KBTX documents showing the criminal case was dismissed and she was honorably discharged from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Residents plan to rally Tuesday to express their concerns. Monday afternoon Lucinda Murphy and neighbors had made signs to protest Thompson serving their community.

"She is not a good fit for Somerville. She's bringing too much baggage," said Murphy.

"I do have serious concerns. I think that you know judgment is key to all of our jobs but particularly so for police officers and that appears to be a huge lack of judgment in her personal life in Houston," said Somerville Mayor Micheal Bradford.

Council member Skipper Murray is open to the hire.

"My personal feelings are, yes I'm willing to hear her out and look at the possibilities," said Murray.

"I hope that any of us can learn from our mistakes and improve upon them. If she made any mistakes, the courts didn't find it. Should we?," he said.

Murphy said the time is not right with so much scrutiny on law enforcement over the death of George Floyd. Floyd, an African American man, died on Memorial Day at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

"She is not good for Somerville. I think that Somerville can do much better than that and we do not have to settle for less," said Murphy.

Chief Wise also told said he's had trouble finding applicants for that position because pay is only $15 an hour.

The council meets Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at the Somerville Senior Center. Capacity will be limited inside due to COVID-19.