A Somerville woman was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Burleson County.

According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened on Park Road 57, about 8 miles outside of Somerville.

DPS says Sondra Sebastian traveling too fast when she took a curve and lost control.

Authorities say Sebastian was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

No one else was involved in the crash.