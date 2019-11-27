How your food donations help Madisonville residents at the Son-Shine Center

The KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is on Wednesday, December 4. Ahead of this community event, KBTX is giving you an inside look into how the Food for Families Food Drive impacts the Brazos Valley.

In Madison County, the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville has been collecting and distributing meals for more than a decade.

During the holidays there is always an increase in need; however, according to the Son-Shine Outreach Center Assistant Food Administrator Terry Clark, people still need food year-round.

Clark says that in one week alone, Son-Shine served more than 200 people.

“We do have a budget, but it is not overwhelming,” said Clark. “So we do need help from the community to supply us food and toiletries.”

“I'm going to be honest," said Clark. "We try to give a little more because we feel that if people are eating, then they are a little more generous and healthy.”

The need for donations is apparent through the work of the Son-Shine Outreach Center. Plus, Clark says he believes life is too short to not give back.

"We are all a heart attack away from being wiped out," said Clark. "I don't care how rich you are. And the people we see--most of them have had a casualty in their life somewhere along the way. Most people don't choose to come to the Son-Shine Center, so we want to help the people out there gain better in the community."

If you would like to donate to the Son-Shine Outreach Center, they say any donation is welcome, but Clark says they currently have a particular need for canned meats.

For more information on the Son-Shine Outreach Center, see the related links section.

For more on how to participate in the 2019 KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, see below:

The holidays are a time when family and friends come together. As the family of KBTX prepares for the holidays, we invite you and your family to join us Wednesday, December 4th at the Brazos Center in Bryan for the 24th annual Food for Families Food Drive.

During this event, we will broadcast live throughout the day as we work to alleviate hunger in the Brazos Valley. Shop any of your local grocery stores using the list below as a guide to help you support this incredible effort that benefits the mobile pantry operated by the Brazos Valley Food Bank, your local non-profit organization “seeking to eliminate hunger by the distribution of food and grocery products through a network of nonprofit organization while providing education and community awareness on issues of hunger.” Together we can make a difference.

Additional drop sites are located at the Kimbro Center, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Navasota Valley Electric Coop in Franklin, 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, 6:00a.m. – 7:00p.m., St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell, 6:00a.m – 7:00p.m. and Mid-South Synergy in Navasota from 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

To your family, from our family at KBTX-TV, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Items Needed

(Please Remember, Non-perishables only! No homemade or perishable items will be accepted.)

Beans (canned or dried)

Vegetables (canned)

Canned Meats

Cereal (family size)

Cereal (individual size)

Cereal Bars

Chili

Coffee

Diapers (child & adult)

Flour

Fruits (canned)

Mac n’ Cheese

Fruit cups (shelf stable)

Granola Bars

Jam/Jelly

Juice Boxes (individual size)

Ketchup & Mustard

Vienna Sausages (poptop)

Oatmeal

Paper Towel

Peanut Butter

Pudding (shelf stable)

Rice Ravioli

Pasta

Sugar

Soup (regular and pop top)

Toilet Paper

Tuna (regular and pop top)

Tuna/Chicken Salad kits

Bottled Water