Son pilots plane carrying remains of father shot down in Vietnam 50 years ago

More than five decades ago, Air Force Col. Roy Knight’s plane went down in Vietnam, and his family never knew exactly what happened to him.

Col. Roy Knight returns to Dallas Love Field 50 years after his plane went down in Laos. His son, Brian, piloted the planed that brought him home. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

In June, the crash site was searched and a number of human remains were found, including Roy Knight.

Knight’s son, Brian, was the pilot who flew the remains home to Dallas on Thursday.

When the plane landed at Love Field, the whole terminal fell silent and gathered at the windows to watch the homecoming. American flags were handed out to those watching.

Brian Knight remembers saying goodbye to his father at Dallas Love Field in January 1967, even though he was only 5 years old.

“It was a real surreal experience for a little kid,” Brian Knight said. “As we were walking back to the car, my mother was just sobbing, and that scared me.”

After Col. Knight’s death, Brian Knight followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the Air Force. He now flies as a captain for Southwest Airlines.

The remains of the servicemen arrived in California on Wednesday, and it made sense for Brian Knight to bring his father home to Dallas.

A water cannon salute welcomed the flight from Oakland. Passengers on the plane had no idea about their captain’s touching tribute to his father until they arrived.

Relatives watched along with airport and airline employees as the flag-draped casket was carried off the plane with military honors.

Col. Roy Knight will be buried in Weatherford, Texas on Saturday.

