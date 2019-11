Get into the holiday spirit by attending a festive Christmas concert.

First Baptist Bryan is holding its annual Songs of Christmas celebration.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the celebration. You can expect to hear contemporary and traditional songs.

The concert is happening on December 9 and starts at 7:30 p.m.

Admission for the celebration starts at $20, students will only have to pay $5 and children under six get in free. All tickets at the door will run for $25.