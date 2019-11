The 14th Annual Brazos Valley Empty Bowls event is coming up on Thursday, November 21.

It's happening at St. Andrews Episcopal Church starting at 6:00 p.m.

For $20, guests can purchase a hand-thrown/hand-decorated bowl and be served a simple meal of soup and bread, donated by an area restaurant.

There will also be a silent auction to bid on.

All money raised will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

For more information, visit facebook.com/brazosvalleyemptybowls.