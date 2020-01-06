Source: Local basketball coach investigation doesn't involve students

Anderson-Shiro Owl varsity basketball coach Barry Bennett has been placed on administrative leave.

The news was first reported Monday night by the Navasota Examiner and confirmed by Superintendent Scott Beene.

No details about the investigation were immediately released, but sources close to the investigation tell KBTX the matter doesn't involve any students.

Jeffrey Trant has been named interim head coach according to Beene, according to the Examiner.

Bennett has also worked in Bryan, Magnolia, Cy-Fair, Riesel, and Mart.