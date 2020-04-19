South Korea sees smallest rise in COVID-19 cases in 2 months

South Korea has reported just eight more cases of the coronavirus,

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additional figures on Sunday took the country’s total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.

South Korea’s caseload has been waning in recent weeks since it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Officials in Bangladesh are investigating how some 100,000 people were able to attend the funeral of a popular Islamic preacher on Saturday, as the country struggles to enforce a ban on large gatherings.

