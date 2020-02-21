Southwood Community Center reopening its doors after months of renovations

After facing rain damage and doing seven months of renovations, the Southwood Community Center is reopening its doors on Monday.

“With all the severe rain we had this fall, the damage just kept growing,” said City of College Station Recreation Manager Ana Romero.

Romero said after shutting down in August, they switched all their events to other venues, but she was still ready for the center to reopen.

“It was just exciting to know that once the facility was going to be completed and repaired, everything was going to be a lot better,” said Romero.

The center received new floors, windows and touched up the walls. The Parks and Recreation Department paid for flooring, which cost approximately $9,000, according to the City of College Station.

Assistant Recreation Supervisor Brooke Littlefield said the events will continue.

“We have our preschool program early explorers on Mondays, and that’s a free class,” said Littlefield. “Starting next week, we’ll be continuing with our Nia Fitness Program on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We’ll also start with our homeschool program on Thursdays, and we’ll be doing water safety, CPR classes and babysitting classes.”

If you want to host your own event at the community center, Littlefield said you can rent either a room or the whole building.

“The residential prices for the meeting room are $55 an hour to rent, and for the big party room, it’s $75 an hour,” said Littlefield.

The center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays for anyone in the community. Romero encourages the community to check out the new renovations during those times.

“So come on out and look at all the different improvements we’ve done on the Southwood Community Center, it looks really good,” said Romero.

They also wanted to remind the community that there is a full computer lab free of charge that is open during regular business hours.