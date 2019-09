The Special Olympics is gearing up for their Fall Classic and they need your help!

Sports like swimming, bocce, and softball are on October 3-5 and golf is October 17-19.

There will be several activities taking place across the B-CS and volunteers are needed. Anybody can be a volunteer in a variety of events. You don't need any experience, just a heart for service!

