Special cycling ride coming into College Station

A special cycling ride is going from Austin to right here in College Station. The Texas MS 150 rides into Kyle Field for the first time this year.

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease of the nervous system where the body attacks itself. There are serious side effects of the disease that greatly impact a person's life. MS 150, however, helps raise money for research aimed at helping people affected by MS.

There will be a kick-off party for anyone wanting more information about the ride and volunteer opportunities at Aggieland Outfitters on January 17 at 3:00 p.m. The ride starts on May 2.

