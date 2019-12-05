Special events at the presidential library

A line up of special events is coming to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Starting tonight, December 5 the Christmas tree will be lit by a secret special guest. The lighting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 is the Holidays in the Rotunda event. Starting at 10:00 a.m. people can pick up snacks and participate in Santa's workshop. Santa Clause will be there!

Finally, on Wednesday, December 11 political cartoonist Marshall Ramsey will be discussing his career and the cartooning industry. That event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

All the events are free to the public!

