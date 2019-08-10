Special program on Bush 4141 Locomotive airs Sunday on Discovery Channel

The iconic locomotive that carried former President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place in College Station is being featured in a new television special. You'll want to set your DVR's or tune in Sunday morning, August 11.

"Uniting America: The President's Final Journey" will air on Discovery Sunday, August 11. The program will show never-before-seen footage of the train procession that millions watched in December 2018.

Viewers will have the opportunity to see it on the following broadcasts:

•Discovery, Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m. (ET/PT) (7:30 a.m local time)

•Science Channel, Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. (ET)

•American Heroes Channel, Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. (ET)

“Uniting America: The President’s Final Journey” will show never-before-seen footage, and go behind the scenes with the Union Pacific employees who were instrumental in executing the long-planned and first presidential funeral train since Dwight Eisenhower’s in 1969.

“When you are an American company that was created by Abraham Lincoln’s pen, well, patriotism and presidents run deep,” said Scott Moore, Union Pacific senior vice president and chief administrative officer. “We have flags on the sides of our locomotives and nearly 20 percent of our workforce is military veterans. It was our privilege to honor President Bush in a way that gave Americans from all walks of life the opportunity to do the same.”