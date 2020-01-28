Special training for landowners being offered next month

The Grimes County extension office is holding some special training for landowners.

The training is aimed at landowners who are looking to obtain a private applicator license to use restricted chemicals in agriculture production. The extension office says it's important to learn the rules of how to use the chemicals to be safe and efficient.

It takes place on February 21 at 9:00 a.m. at the Grimes County Extension Office located in Navasota. To register you can call the extension office at (936) 873-3907. The class is free of charge.