Speed limit changes planned for Holleman Drive in College Station

The College Station City Council is looking at some speed limit changes on a busy street. It means you could drive a little faster.

At Monday night's council meeting they'll look at changes on Holleman Drive South near North Dowling Road.

City staff would like to have the northern section be posted at 45-miles-an hour while the southern section, just north of Rock Prairie Road West, would be 40-miles-an-hour.

This change comes after the road was widened to four lanes and other street improvements were made.

