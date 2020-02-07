Spend Valentine's and Galentine's at The Stella Hotel

Seven days away from Valentine’s Day and love is in the air!

The Stella Hotel in Bryan is offering several different events for best friends and couples with coffee drinks to enjoy the season of love!

“If you’re coming [to The Stella Hotel] for Valentine’s Day, you can get a full experience,” said The Stella Hotel General Manager, Shane Pappas.

“You can go and enjoy a specialty coffee at POV. You can go to Campfire and have the best dining experience you’re going to have in town on Valentine’s Day, then you can finish the evening over in Hershel’s, have champagne, strawberries, specialty cocktails over there. You can take those cocktails out to the fire pit in the backyard and cozy up with a blanket and really just have a nice night.”

Galentine’s Dessert Pairing

On Thursday, Feb. 13 from 8:00 P.M. to 10:30 P.M., get a group of friends together and go to Hershel’s for Galentine’s Day!

The night will feature five different desserts from Pastry Chef Kyrbie that will be paired with specialty cocktails from Hershel's, according to The Stella Hotel.

“Me and Kyrbie, our pastry chef, actually wanted to hit all the key points, as far as wanting to hit sour, sweet, salty, something tart, so we have all sorts of variation between those [at the Galantine’s Dessert Pairing,] said Hershel’s bar manager, Blake Vineyard.

Tickets to the event are $32 and must be purchased in advance. You can purchase your tickets, HERE!.

The Menu:

Dessert 1:

Citrus Chocolate Truffles

Pairing: Blackberry & Lemon Collins

Dessert 2:

German Chocolate Cake Pops

Pairing: Spiced & Stormy

Dessert 3:

Vanilla Bean Mousse Berry Shooter

Pairing: Espresso Martini Shot

Dessert 4:

Lemon Curd Shooter with Mint Syrup

Pairing: Cherry Champagne

Dessert 5:

Mini Espresso Tart with Kahula Buttercream

Pairing: Justin Cabernet

Valentine's Dinner at Campfire

The Executive Chef of Campfire, Patrick Taylor has created a unique four-course dinner that is also paired with a different wine per course that he will be serving up on Valentine’s Day.

According to Chef Patrick, he was inspired by love when creating this menu, after tasting 40 different dishes, he finalized the final menu to serve on the 14th.

There are two seating’s available for Valentine’s Day, either at 5:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

“Expect to be blown away,” said Chef Patrick Taylor. “And then you can finish [after dinner] in Hershel's with Champagne and Strawberries over there.”

Tickets to the event are $110 and include wine pairing. Tickets can be purchased in advance. You can purchase your tickets, HERE!.

Menu

First Course

Creamy Lobster & Smoked Corn Chowder

-Crispy potato, chive oil, creme fraiche

Second Course

House Cured Duck Pastrami

-Warm carrot puree, blood orange, caviar

Third Course

House Made Tagliatelle

-Smoked duck ragout, fresh peas, bacon, herbs, poached egg

or

Herb Crusted Arctic Char

-Spiced asparagus sauce, blistered tomatoes, garlic confit

Fourth Course

Chocolate Creme

-Raspberry jam, Cointreau Syrup, chocolate soil

Valentine's Hotel Package

Looking to make a romantic getaway or staycation on Valentine’s Day?

The Stella Hotel is offering a Valentine’s Dinner Package when you book a suite on Valentine’s Day.

Chef Patrick’s Valentine’s dinner will be included in your stay if you book a suite on Valentine’s Day. The Stella Hotel offers three types of suites: the junior suite, the one-bedroom suite, or a deluxe one-bedroom suite.

“We have some really unique suites,” said Pappas. “Our deluxe one-bedroom suites, they both are completely different. They have completely different furnishings, and they were really well thought through when they put those together. Any of our suites that you stay in, you are going to have an amazing experience.”

To see images and KBTX’s inside look at the suites, see the media player and slide show.

For more information on the suites, Click Here!

The Stella Hotel is located at 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

