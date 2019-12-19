Spend the holidays ice skating with Santa Clause in College Station

Less than a week away from Christmas and Santa is making a last-minute stop in College Station on December 21 and December 22.

“[During the] Skate with Santa event, you can come out and actually skate with Santa Claus,” said Spirit Ice Arena General Manager, James McKinley. “You can take pictures with him, you can talk to him, you can tell him what you want for Christmas, and then Mrs. Claus does make an appearance I’m told, so come out this Saturday and Sunday to find out!”

This is the last weekend of the Skate with Santa event, which runs Saturday, December 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and on Sunday, December 22nd, 2:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. You do not have to be Wayne Gretzky or Meryl Davis to come out and skate with Santa.

All levels and experience are welcomed to come out to the event and see Santa. Mrs. Clause recommends bringing a camera or phone to take plenty of pictures!

Beyond Skating with Santa, Spirit Ice Arena is hosting its open house on January 4, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:30 p.m. The open house features free: admission, skate rental, and introductory classes. In these introductory classes, you can learn how to figure skate, play hockey, or to just learn how to skate, Spirit Ice Arena has something for everyone.

Love figure skating? Spirit Ice Arena is also home to the Brazos Valley Figure Skating Club, otherwise known as BVFSC.

“The BVFSC is a community of skaters, coaches, parents and other fans of figure skating, who support each other in various ways and have a good deal of fun along the way,” according to The Brazos Valley Figure Skating Club website.

All ages are welcome to join the club. To get involved with BVFSC you can get more information on the BVFSC website or at Spirit Ice Arena. “It’s a great way to deepen your involvement with the sport of figure skating,” said Brazos Valley Figure Skating Club Publicity Chair Kathryn Greenwade.

For more information on the Skate with Santa event, Spirit Ice Arena, or the BVFSC, see the related links section.