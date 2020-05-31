Splash of rain for some as the calendar flips to June

Not a washout, but do not be surprised if a bit of rain passes by every now and again.

An area of low pressure in Mexico Sunday evening is expected to move north into West Texas Monday before being picked up by the jet stream and swept northeast across the country.

Around the counter-clockwise flow of that low, rounds of rain and tropical downpours will crawl out of the Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday.

While not everyone in the Brazos Valley will catch a splash of rain, passing rounds of wet weather will be possible Sunday night through Monday mid-to-late afternoon. This rain is expected to be heaviest along & south of I-10 before weakening and shrinking in coverage as it moves further north.

Generally, if rain graces your backyard, up to 0.10" is expected for most. However, due to the tropical nature of the air mass swirling in around this low, isolated 0.50" or higher are not totally ruled out in the western and southern reaches of the Brazos Valley.

High pressure takes over through the rest of the week. Cannot rule out a pop-up, afternoon shower but the overall odds are low. Next best chance for rain, ahead of the weekend, is Wednesday (30%).

The average high for the first day of June: 90°. Starting Tuesday, Brazos Valley thermometers are expected to be there or higher.

June 1st also marks the official first day of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the Pacific is expected to merge with an area of unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche. This week, re-development or not, this feature is expected to remain in the far, South Gulf of Mexico.

After that? Well, it will be something we monitor as the week carries on.

Complete details on what to expect for the week ahead are included in the video above.