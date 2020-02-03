Sponsorships needed for event celebrating BCS philanthropy

The Community Foundation is hosting a special celebration of philanthropy and they need your help.

The Tribute Luncheon supports the annual operations of the Community Foundation. In its 16th year, the event will be sponsored by First National Bank.

Organizers say it's a time to celebrate individuals who share their time, talents and resources with the community.

The event takes place on April 28. Registration for the luncheon will be available beginning in mid-March but sponsorships are needed now. Table sponsorships range from $1400 to $2000. A sponsorship of $350 includes two luncheon reservations. For more you can visit this website.