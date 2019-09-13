Spooky. Scary. Rare full moon lights up the night sky on Friday the 13th

Superstitious?

You may want to stay home Friday night. September's full moon gets a spooky date to go along with it.

Friday the 13th will be extra ominous for the first time in 19 years. Just before midnight, the moon will be full in the Brazos Valley sky. Last time a full moon happened on Friday the 13th: October 13th, 2000.

It is called the Harvest Moon in the month of September. Friday it officially occurs at 11:33 p.m. (CDT).

As if this Harvest Moon was not interesting enough, September's full moon will also be a "micromoon." The opposite of a "supermoon" the moon this month will be at the farthest point in its orbit around the Earth. That means the moon is as far from Earth as it can get, causing it to look 7% smaller and 15% dimmer than normal.

Get out and take a peek at Friday's night sky. The next time a full moon is set to shine in the night sky on Friday the 13th: August 13, 2049.