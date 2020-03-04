Spooky logo designs wanted for this year's Wiener Fest

Wiener Fest is celebrating it's 14th anniversary this year and although it's not until Halloween, they need some help designing this year's logo.

Darby McKenzie with the Aggieland Human society says this year is special for the organization as the event will be held on their property for the first time ever.

A design contest is underway for the event's logo. Everyone is encouraged to send a design, there is no age limit. You have until the end of the month to submit designs. A form will be on their website you can visit.

At the event, dogs of all breeds will compete in a race for the chance to win some bandannas and trophies. With the event being on Halloween, there will be a costume contest. All pet entries will cost $20.