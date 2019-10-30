Spreading the Magic of Magnolia: What's next for Joanna & Chip Gaines

Millions of people with nothing in common have traveled to Waco for one shared interest: Magnolia.

Joanna & Chip Gaines sit down with KWTX to talk about the 'magic' behind their brand, marriage and more. (Photo by Clint Webb)

It seems like everything Joanna and Chip Gaines touch turns to gold, including the hometown they've turned into an international destination location.

"We don't stay here because we're stuck here--we stay here because we want to be here," said Chip Gaines. "We think about the river, think about Baylor University, we think about the hospitals, we think about the schools, I mean, there's so many positives to beautiful Waco, Texas and wouldn't that be something if this experience kind of allowed for us to...kind of like a chiropractor...realign some things that might have been knocked out of place."

KWTX sat down with the couple to talk about the magic behind their philosophy, brand, and marriage as they embark on their biggest venture yet: a TV network.

"It's not going to be a 24-hour 'Chip & Jo network,' I mean, we're obviously going to have a little 'stuff' on it, we're hoping for a show, maybe a thing or two," said Chip. "But what we really would prefer it to become is really us telling other people's stories and maybe whatever it was that people resonated with with 'Fixer Upper,' and we've heard authenticity, we've heard relationship, we've heard hope, we've heard optimism, you know, 100 tag words--we're wanting to kind of feature stories that maybe resonate in that same way, you know, people doing real things for real people, and hopefully having some kind of a feel good, hopeful, optimistic conclusion."

The couple concluded their run on one of the most popular shows on television, "Fixer Upper," in April of 2018, however, despite being told their company Magnolia would crumble, the Gaines' popularity has only grown, and now they're reentering the world of television--in an even bigger way than before--with the TV network "Magnolia."

In a joint venture with Discovery Inc., the family-friendly network replacing DIY is set to launch in October 2020 with the potential to reach an estimated 52-million U.S. households.

"We're excited, we've got a year left and I'm telling you, I think this year's going to fly by," said Joanna Gaines.

The network will have teams run out of Waco and Knoxville, Tenn.

Chip says publishing their quarterly magazine "Magnolia Journal" gave them the confidence to tackle something this magnitude.

"The idea of creating content 24-hours a day, it's an overwhelming reality, and that sort of set in for sure a few months after we decided to do it," he said.

The irony of running a TV network: the Gaines' don't watch television in their home.

Chip reveals part of the reason why.

"A lot of times with us with television, we'll go to a friend's house or we'll have an opportunity to watch a television show, and whenever it's sports related, I don't know there's just certain genres to where you just leave those experiences and just feel like you're on cloud nine, I mean you feel completely geeked out," explained Chip. "But once in a while you go and you leave the environment and you're like 'I don't know why, I feel like I've been kicked in the gut, I feel like I've been slimed in some way, you know there's some odd feeling that you take away from the experience."

The goal of their network, he says, is to create programming where people walk away feeling good.

"Jo and I just want this experience with the network to where when you sit down with your family, with your friends, we want you to leave really feeling inspired, we want you to feel like it was time well-spent," said Chip. "I hope that that's the missing ingredient, I hope that's the magic fairy dust that gets sprinkled onto this network to where when people leave and they think 'I want to start new businesses, I enjoyed my time with the people I was with,' you know, those kind of experiences."

Their favorite part of running the network so far? Green light meetings.

"We never knew this, but with network you have 'green light meetings' every week, which is our favorite meeting to go to, where you get to look at the shows that are on and you decide 'let's move forward with it,'" said Jo.

Apparently the couple likes to say 'yes' more often than not.

"Every show," Chip laughed. "Every show, we see it and we're like 'this is amazing!'"

Last week, the Gaines' first official 'yes' was announced: “Home on the Road,” a six-episode series focusing on husband and wife Abner and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour North America with their band, JOHNNYSWIM (the artists behind the "Fixer Upper" theme song) and their two children, will premiere as part of the network's initial programming.

"The idea of curating and creating these shows has just been so fun," said Joanna. "So many people are out there that are authentically doing what they love and what they're passionate about, and when people are doing that it's just fun to watch, and you can't help but be inspired."

Besides launching a new cable channel with a coinciding app and streaming service, the Gaines' continue to be inspired by their own community, buying places to restore, renovate, and reinvent within the Waco area including an old grist mill in Valley Mills, Waco's Cottonland Castle, and the Karem Shrine Building, which they recently announced they're transforming into a boutique hotel.

"You can really just walk in these places and sense what it used to be, same with all the houses we do," said Joanna.

They also just held a soft opening for their new coffee shop Magnolia Press, part of the $10-million expansion of the Magnolia Market and Silos for additional retail and outdoor space including a furniture store and wiffle ball field.

"I think what we love about that whole piece of land to the left of the market--just the history behind it, it was Katy Park, that's where the Waco Pirates played baseball and Babe Ruth has played there, so to kind of honor that, we really wanted to do this next phase," said Joanna.

Chip describes the field as a 'mini Green Monster' with shrubs along the exterior fenceline.

"Our goal is to try put footprints, like where you could stand in the footprints where Babe Ruth would have stood," said Chip. "Hopefully that will be a special addition and a cool little concession stand so it will remind you of this kind of nostalgic throwback to an old field."

The grounds will have a second entrance for quicker access to the field and an old church they'll have on display.

"When people walk in on that side they will see the church first and the Silos right behind it, it's one of the oldest churches in Waco, we didn't know that when we purchased it, so just the history of that we're like 'this needs to be on the grounds,'" said Joanna. "We're really excited about the church kind of being the finale of the block there on Webster, there's a little carve-out where the choir used to stand, the beautiful architecture, people can stand in this 100 years-old church and if they need to take a load off they can sit in one of the pews."

The Gaines' say they're motivated by history.

"I think it's really what drives us to do what we do and what we love doing, just the passion behind the projects are really the history, so anytime we purchase something we really try to step back and remember or think about 'what was this place intended for,'" said Joanna. "So history is a big deal, really is what drives the design I would say, it's something that we always want to highlight, and then we kind of modernize it a bit by updating it."

Will there be another 'update' to the Gaines family?

Joanna, who gave birth to their fifth child Crew Gaines last summer, says 'no' or at least 'no' for now (as Chip chants "number six" in the background).

"Chip, just like businesses...there's never a stopping point," said Joanna. "There's no plans currently for baby six, but if you ask Chip he'd say like baby twelve."

The couple tell KWTX they keep the magic in their marriage alive with kindness, respect, and "sweet" little things.

"He always makes me coffee in the morning," said Joanna. "He's got my mug set out with exactly the right amount of sugar and cream, so that's always sweet, it's kind of like a really sweet start to the day."

