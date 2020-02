The Bridal Association of the Brazos Valley is hosting its 29th Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit.

It's Sunday, March 1st at the Brazos Valley Expo Complex in Bryan.

You can log onto BABV.org for advanced ticket sales, or purchase tickets at the door the day of the show.

Advance ticket sales end on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The annual show benefits Pink Alliance, and to date more than $159,000 has been donated to the organization.

Strollers are not permitted at the event.