Spring-like start to March as we eye an early week rain / storm chance

After a small cold snap this past week, warmer air takes back over for outdoor plans.

Saturday starts on a crisp note with sunrise temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s. Cold -- but not far fetched for the tail end of February.

Leap Day brings a breeze blowing back through after the noon hour. A south wind is expected to increase between 10 and 20 mph, with afternoon gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Enjoy some time outdoors with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Sunday is a cloudier day. Recent blue skies are muddled by mid and low-level clouds zipping by. From that overcast, a few showers to patchy spots of drizzle are not ruled out -- but not overly expected. No need to cancel plans -- just a 20% potential for quick, wet weather closes out the weekend. Still breezy by the afternoon with highs a few degrees shy of 80°.

Something to keep an eye on: this wind and cloud cover is in response to our next rain and thunderstorm chance. As of Friday evening, forecast data was split between Tuesday or Wednesday for when decent rain chance may pass through the area.

The timing of this is significant:

• Tuesday could mean a chance for strong or severe thunderstorms by afternoon and evening.

• Wednesday would likely mean less of a severe chance but the potential for heavier rain to fall for some.

