Spring returns this week

Why not, right? After a round of severe weather, then a bitter cold couple nights, we'll let the Gulf of Mexico open right back up and give us some more humidity and a shot at rain as early as Monday.

Many of us woke up to freezing and even sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday, but a return of cloud cover should be enough to keep us all well above freezing come Monday morning.

Jackets, but not heavy winter coats for the bus stop Monday morning. After that, we'll welcome back that mild, muggy feeling we come to know and love for 9, 10, I guess, 12 months of the year.

Cloud cover, moisture will give us days where the overnight lows don't change much from afternoon highs (going for mid 70s after Monday), so hopefully we won't have to have the AC working too hard before our next cold front expected Friday. All that moisture will give us a shot at rain each day, with perhaps Tuesday being the best chance for thunderstorms as a warm front sneaks into the area.

We'll have a decent enough opportunity to pick up widespread amounts of a half inch, or more if we can find a couple thunderstorms here and there. That won't be enough to bust our current drought, but it won't hurt.