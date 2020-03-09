Springlike rain chances on either side of the week

If you’re spring breaking, it’s not the most pleasant of weather to begin the week, but if you’re back at work today after the time switch, it looks and feels about what you’d expect a Monday after the time switch to look and feel like!

Spotty showers have popped up as several weak disturbances move across the state, and we may even find decent coverage of some slightly heavier rain before the day is done. Travel across the state won’t be the easiest, but you shouldn’t have too many weather woes other than needing the windshield wipers from time to time.

We’ll introduce a storm chance for Tuesday, but it looks to be spotty as well. High pressure should make a brief return into Wednesday, hopefully giving vacationers a bit of statewide sunshine through Thursday before our next storm system approaches, bringing our next chance for thunderstorms by Friday and likely lasting into the weekend.

We should be far from a washout, but our streak of near perfect weekend weather looks to come to an end this Saturday. We’ll keep you updated about the particulars as we get closer!