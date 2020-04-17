Spring weather roller coaster continues into this weekend

It's been a beautiful, but noticeably more humid start to Friday. As we wait for a cold front to sneak into the area late Friday, a few showers will be possible.

It looks increasingly likely we'll see some showers and storms pop up early this evening, favoring our southeastern counties. No severe weather is expected with this round.

There's at least a little more working in the atmosphere to support severe weather this weekend. Right now, it doesn't look like a widespread severe weather threat, but two time frames we'll be watching are Saturday afternoon and Sunday before noon.

Saturday, a round of showers and isolated storms is expected to pop up and move northeastward across the area as early as midday. We'll need to keep an eye out for torrential rain and perhaps some hail with the strongest storms. We'll likely get a break as the sun sets, then a cold front comes back into the area Sunday morning, potentially sparking up another line of showers and storms. Strong wind, heavy rain, and hail will be the main threats in the strongest parts of this expected line.

Widespread severe weather is not expected this weekend, but have your PinPoint Weather App handy if you plan on being outdoors Saturday afternoon or early Sunday! Sunshine returns before the end of the weekend, giving us a warm, but pleasant start to next week.