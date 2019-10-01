St. Joseph Catholic School celebrating 125 years

A local school is celebrating 125 years in the community.

St. Joseph Catholic School had a big anniversary celebration on Tuesday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Downtown Bryan.

They had a large reception and took a look back at the school's history. Bishop Joe Vásquez was also there for a special mass.

School leaders are looking forward to the next 125 years.

"It's just amazing. You know it's not just about education. It's about educating the soul, educating the mind. The full body. And I think you know in just these young minds, young children when you see them. When you see them from a very young age and then you see them grow up," said school board president Reeta Grimes.

When the school first opened 1894 it was an elementary school but has expanded to all grade levels. They have more than 300 students enrolled now.