St. Joseph Catholic Church is hosting its annual Crafters Market.

The yearly event is Saturday, November 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Activity Center.

Admission is just $1, but bring money to spend on homemade crafts by 25 different vendors.

Items for sale include religious art, fall and Christmas decorations, home decor, pottery, jewelry, and more.