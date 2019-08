St. Mary's Catholic Church 125th Annual Homecoming Bazaar is Sunday, September 1 at the church located at 8227 CR 205 in Plantersville.

A BBQ dinner starts at 11:00 a.m., games and booths for all ages, country store, collectibles booth, wine booth, live auction, silent auction, and live entertainment throughout the day.

A tour of the 1917 painted church begins at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call (936) 894-2223 or go to smsj.org.