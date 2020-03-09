St. Vincent de Paul moves thrift store location

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is opening up a new thrift store in Bryan, moving from its old location.

The society is moving its location to 204 E. 24th Street across the street from the Longhorn Tavern. President of the society Linda Salitros says their old location was too cramped to display their inventory.

Salitros talked about all the different types of items they have at the thrift store that helps people afford clothes on a small budget.

"It's just awesome. Treasures is what I would say," Salitros said of the offerings at the thrift store.

Anyone who would like to donate to the thrift store can stop by the building's double doors.

Aside from proving a thrift store, the society also provides assistance to families in need in Brazos County with rent, utilities, medicine, furniture, clothing, food, and eyeglasses.