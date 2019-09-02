Stagecenter showing comedy "Cheaters"

Stagecenter Theatre has an upcoming show they want you to know about!

Show director Chaz Pitman was on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about "Cheaters", a comedy about relationships gone awry.

Tickets are $10, $12 and $15 and are sold at the Box Office starting at 7 p.m. on show nights but you are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

The first showing is September 12 starting at 7:30 p.m.

"Cheaters" is a short, often charming, sometimes poignant and always hilarious comedy. It centers around a young couple whose parents are romantically involved with the other's spouse, unbeknownst to the other parties. The young people have a fight and seek advice from the parents, setting up a dinner to meet the prospective in-laws. Act II is the dinner.

For more information and how you can buy tickets online, stagecenter.net.

