Stand up for a good cause with Aggie Miracle

A local group is trying to raise money for a children's hospital by standing for 12 hours straight.

The event that will benefit McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple sees people standing for twelve hours in honor of the nurses that do the same on a regular basis.

There will also be exciting activities like making cards for kids in the hospital, giant blow-ups and of course dancing.

People participating in the event will get two meals and a t-shirt. Registration and more information can be found online.