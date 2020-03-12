Starbucks may only keep drive-thrus open during coronavirus pandemic

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the company may take precautions to protect its employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks may limit seating during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: CNN)

The coffee chain is weighing the option of keeping only its drive-thrus open and restricting ordering to the app for pickup or delivery.

As a “last resort,” Starbucks may temporarily close stores. In the meantime, locations may limit seating inside to encourage social distancing.

Starbucks put many of these measures in place in China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. Since then, it has reopened almost all of its locations.

