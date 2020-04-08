Starbucks temporarily closes Tower Point location

Coffee lovers in south College Station on Wednesday were surprised to learn the Tower Point Starbucks was closed.

A corporate spokeswoman tells KBTX it was temporarily closed out of precautionary measures but confirmed no employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

"On March 20, we announced that we would be moving to a drive-thru and delivery model in the U.S. and Canada and that all store partners would be paid for the next 30 days regardless of whether they came to work; this has since been extended through May 3rd," said Ana Rigby.

Starbucks District Manager Matt Horcha said any action taken at any restaurant is based on customer and partner safety and comfort.

"We are committed to not just meeting but exceeding the CDC guidelines in every way possible," said Horcha.

This week the company committed $10 million to create an emergency relief program for its employees who are facing extreme hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will fund the Starbucks Global Partner Emergency Relief Program, which will provide one-time, direct relief grants to workers, who the chain calls partners.

“During this very difficult time, we believe it is our responsibility to create additional support for partners facing unexpected financial hardship wherever they are,” according to Lucy Helm, the chief partner officer for Starbucks.

“We are proud to be a catalyst for a first-of-its-kind global funding initiative to further demonstrate to our Starbucks partners that we are in this together.”

The money can be used for things like housing and utilities, the sudden loss of a home, the death of a family member or partner, and related funeral expenses.

