Start planning your wedding at Sunday's expo

Couples looking to get married soon, listen up. There's a great event this weekend to take at least some of the burden of planning off your shoulders.

The 27th Annual Spring Wedding Show & Event takes place on March 1 beginning at noon at the Brazos County Expo. You'll find over 100 wedding professionals including florists, photographers, wedding venues and much more. Vice President of the Association Rachel Driskell says you should bring your appetite.

"There will be cake samples, food, drinks and all kinds of fun stuff," Driskell said.

Every half hour door prizes will be given away, with a grand prize at the end of the event. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 online or at the door for $15.