State Fair of Texas seeks feedback on safety

The State Fair of Texas is asking for public feedback about how to safely put on this year's event.

The fair in Dallas is scheduled to happen as planned Sep. 25 through Oct. 14.

Organizers say safety measures will be put in place but they have released an online survey to hear from Texans to help make all of those decisions.

You can find a link to the survey in the related links section of this article.

If you fill out the survey you have a chance to win one of five $50 Amazon gift cards.