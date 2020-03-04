State Fire Marshal leads investigation into Navasota funeral home fire

Firefighters and state investigators have been sifting through the ashes after a former Navasota funeral home caught fire earlier this week.

Members with the Navasota Fire Department say the investigation into the fire started Wednesday. They've also called the State Fire Marshal in for assistance.

Navasota Fire Assistant Chief Mitch Kroll says they're still trying to figure out exactly what happened at the old Jones Funeral Home on South La Salle Street.

It went up in flames Monday night, the day before it was scheduled to go up for tax auction at the Grimes County Courthouse. Due to the fire, the building was removed from the sale.

A Grimes County tax collector says the funeral home has been out of operation for several years and that taxes haven't been paid on the property since 2012, raking up a balance of $26,156.77, plus court costs.

They confirmed the owner of the property is Lonnie Turner, Jr. He's the son of Lonnie Turner, Sr., the former funeral home operator who was murdered in the early 2000s in his Navasota home.

"The State Fire Marshal has come out and they've taken the lead on the investigation and they're continuing probably through tomorrow. There are several people they want to interview tomorrow," said Kroll.

Lonnie Turner, Jr is one of the people investigators will be speaking to.