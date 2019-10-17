Rep. Kyle Kacal thinks House Speaker should be replaced after secret recording

State Representative Kyle Kacal said Thursday he thinks Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen should be replaced.

He weighed in for the first time on a secret recording where the Texas Speaker of the House made disparaging comments about him and some other Brazos Valley lawmakers.

Kacal talked one-on-one with KBTX Thursday morning.

"I have yet to listen to the entire tape or read the entire transcript, but what I have found out is most of everything I was told and have read is obviously true. And this is the part of politics that folks don't like," said Kacal, (R) - District 12.

In the recording, the state's Speaker of the House said he wants to target Kacal and other lawmakers, and will trade favors to make it happen.

"And let's go after these Republicans. That and I'm not kidding when it comes to 2020. If we're successful and we gain maybe one or two or three Republican seats, we beat some of these liberal pieces of {expletive deleted}", said State Rep. Dennis Bonnen, (R) - District 25 and current Speaker of the House.

"The trust has been lost with the current speaker and you have 149 members that depend on that leadership for the Speaker of the House, to make sure that he or she has their backs in a tough campaign or on a tough vote or a solution that will make Texas better," said Kacal.

Kacal was mentioned in the recording after he and other Brazos Valley lawmakers voted against legislation that would have limited cities from hiring lobbyists.

"In my opinion if the far left and the far right are mad at me I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing," he said.

Kacal also said the incident will keep good people from running for office.

"I’m upset and I think people should be that there’s good people that will choose not to run for public office based on stories like this," he said. "And that’s why I think it’s imperative that we fix this rapidly and restore the integrity in the Texas House and restore integrity in political office as a whole," said Kacal.

He hopes the politicians in Austin will be able to move forward.

"Obviously, I don’t condone it. Two of the gentlemen in the recording did reach out and apologize. I can forgive, but once again, we just cannot condone those kinds of actions," he said.

Bonnen apologized earlier this summer for taking the meeting with the CEO of Empower Texans, Michael Quinn Sullivan.

