State agency says African-American children disproportionately reported to CPS

When most people hear Child Protective Services, the first thought is usually trouble. The state agency is responsible for more than just stepping in when things go wrong.

News Three’s Whitney Miller sat down with Department of Family and Protective Services investigators who say people have the wrong idea about the agency.

“Our job is to be objective, to be non-judgmental and look at the facts of the case and make a decision based on that,” said Child Protection Investigator Ariel Cephus.

Cephus has been investigating child protection cases for nearly three years. She says it’s not uncommon to hear investigators being called “baby snatchers.”

“We don’t just go around knocking on doors trying to figure out whose child we can take,” said Cephus.

Cephus investigates claims made by the public. Law enforcement, teachers and medical professionals report abuse most often.

That’s where experts say a disturbing trend was discovered. The Department of Family and Protective Services says African-American children in Texas are more likely to be reported, investigated and removed.

“What is the impetus for the phone call?” said DFPS disproportionality manager Tonya Rollins. “Is it because you suspect abuse or neglect and if so are you just as likely to call in on a white family?”

Rollins says community engagement and education is how you fight those biases.

“It’s easy to blame families. It’s a lot harder for us to look at systems and how systems serve families,” said Rollins.

She says there isn’t one answer for fighting bias or determining why it exists.

“When you start unpacking what’s going on with one institution or one issue, it's going to lead you to what’s happening with another issue as well,” she said.

Texas is the first state to pass legislation that looks into disproportionality and disparities in the child welfare system.

If you have concerns about the safety of children in your neighborhood you can contact the Department of Family and Protective Services hotline intake number 1-800-252-5400 or www.txabusehotline.org

