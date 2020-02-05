State appeal rejected for man convicted of College Station siblings' murder

John Thuesen's appeal of his murder conviction and death sentence was denied by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Wednesday.

Thuesen was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 for the death of Rachel Joiner and her brother Travis. Thuesen and Rachel were dating before her murder. In 2018, his case was back in the 272nd District Court as part of the appeals process. Then-presiding Judge Travis Bryan sent the case to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

In a written opinion Wednesday, the state appeals court denied all 22 allegations made by Thuesen. 20 of them were claims that he had "ineffective assistance from his trial and appellate attorneys." The last two allegations were that the code of criminal procedure limits evidence that a jury might consider mitigating and the death sentence is unconstitutional.

Thuesen argued that prosecutors have "arbitrary discretion to seek the death penalty and there are no uniform statewide standards to give them guidance." The court writes they have previously rejected similar challenges.

Thuesen was represented by the Office of Capital and Forensic Writs, a state public defenders office. Carlotta Lepingwell, who represented Thuesen for the state, called the denial "extremely disappointing."

Thuesen can still appeal his conviction and death sentence at the federal district court level.